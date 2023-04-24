Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas

A teenage artist has helped design a range of clothes specifically for people with disabilities which will be sold by a major supermarket brand.

Ava Joliffe, 16, started art and design from a young age has won awards for her artwork.

The teen, from Preston, has now turned her hand to making clothes aimed at people with disabilities, which will be sold at George by Asda.

Ava has won awards for her artwork Credit: Ava Joliffe

Ava, who is deaf and uses a wheelchair, says she has always wanted to use her design flair for fashion, and was thrilled when she was asked to work on an adaptive range of clothes for disabled children.

"Disabled people want to look cool and fashionable", she says.

"They want to be relaxed and chilled in their clothes, you need disabled people to design clothes because they know how to make them accessible."

She is hoping this range is just the beginning, adding: "I would like to see my designs on hats and bags."

Clothing aimed specifically for those with disabilities are often overlooked and now there are calls for the big brands to start adapting their lines.

Emile McLuckie from Stockport had a spinal cord stroke when he was 13. He now has to self-catheterise, but his clothes are specially adapted by his mum.

Emile McLuckie relies on his Mum to adapt his clothes Credit: ITV News

Caron McLuckie is crowdfunding to expand the clothing in her range she says: "Nothing fits properly and that's not dignified.

"It is about the face of disabilities, it is about representation."

The range is now on sale now at Asda.