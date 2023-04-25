'If my hero son wasn't at home I wouldn't be here today': Son saves mum with CPR

A loving mum is "proud beyond belief" after her teenage son performed CPR on her for seven minutes - saving her life.Kathy Robinson, 39, collapsed while upstairs in her Newton-le-Willows home on 21 April.

Kathy said she had never fainted before but the last she remembers was shouting downstairs to her 14-year-old son Billy Ward asking him what he wanted for his tea.

She said "Billy heard a crash and sprinted up the stairs. He put me in the recovery position, rang an ambulance and immediately began to carry out CPR with compressions and mouth to mouth.

"He did it for seven minutes non stop - sweat was pouring off his forehead and dripping onto me."He acted purely on instinct. If my hero son wasn't at home I wouldn't be here talking today."

Billy Ward Credit: Liverpool Echo

Kathy, who is a healthcare professional, said she taught Billy how to perform CPR so he had the skills to help people if he ever needed to.

Kathy said "nothing can ever prepare someone to do that" - but Billy's "strength took over his fear and there was no stopping him".The mum-of-one said her son was "traumatised" by the events and has been checking in with her.

She said: "I'm upset that he had to see that - it was traumatising for him. He's just a young lad - he shouldn't have had to do something like that."He's constantly ringing and texting me - he's terrified that if I close my eyes I won't open them again. He's understandably paranoid and upset.

"He's thinking 'what if I wasn't there' and is worried about going out and leaving me."Kathy said she has remained in hospital over the weekend and has had several tests. She is also seeing a doctor to establish when she can go home.She said "One of the paramedics said he had worked for 25-years and ever seen it done so professionally. I want everyone to know what he's done. I'm so proud of my boy."