A 12-week-old kitten faces a possible amputation after being hurled from a Christmas gift box into a park by an unknown man.

The black female kitten was seen falling to the ground after she was launched "high into the air" by the man who also threw a bin bag containing another cat.

Both cats then ran off into nearby undergrowth, in Hewlett Johnson Playing Fields in Droylsden, Greater Manchester, before bystanders caught them and alerted the RSPCA.

The three-month-old kitten suffered a fracture leg, which vets may need to amputate, while the other young black and white male cat wearing a silver glitter collar with a bell, was left distressed.

A 12-week-old black female kitten was seen falling to the ground after tumbling out of the gift box and was found with a fractured leg. Credit: RSPCA

After the callous act, the man was seen walking back across the playing fields, leaving the park at the Seymour Road South side.

The RSPCA is now appealing to anyone who recognises the cats, or has information about the incident, which happened at about 11am on Wednesday 12 April, to get in touch.

Both animals were collected by RSPCA animal rescue officer Helen Chapman and taken to the charity’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

Enquiries have been made locally by the RSPCA and posters appealing for information have been put up. CCTV has also been checked, although it unfortunately does not cover the area of the park in which the cats were abandoned.

A bin bag which was also launched into the air bin bag contained a young black and white male cat. Credit: RSPCA

Helen said: “Our sincere thanks go to the caring people who helped these cats and got in touch with us.

"Both of them have lovely, friendly temperaments and the circumstances surrounding this incident are just so very upsetting.

“They’re being well looked after and will remain in our care while enquiries continue. At this stage we don’t know if they belonged to the man who was seen abandoning them, or even if they are someone else’s missing cats.

"What we do know is that they were seen being launched high into the air and falling to the ground, which will have been a very distressing and frightening experience for them.

“We’d appeal to anyone who knows about these cats, or can provide first-hand information about this case, to contact us.

The kittens were launched into the air in a bin bag and Christmas gift box. Credit: RSPCA

"Perhaps you were in the vicinity of the park at the time or recognise the distinctive gift box that the kitten was thrown from or the unusual markings on the older cat?

“We’re responding to an increasing number of abandoned pets as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, but dumping animals - especially in a cruel manner like this - is never acceptable. There is help and support available and we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities."

The man who was seen with the cats is described as being in his 20's and wearing tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded, possibly puffer style, jacket.

Information can be passed to the RSPCA, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident number 01054491.