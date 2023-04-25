'My best work was with Oasis': Jill Furmanovsky exhibition hits Manchester

Play Brightcove video

For the last 50 years, Jill Furmanovsky has been photographing music’s greatest icons.

Now, for the first time, Jill is opening a retrospective exhibition ‘Photographing the Invisible’ at Manchester Central Library, displaying some of her most famous works and hidden gems from her extensive archive.

Credit: Jill Furmanovsky

Jill says she has to "get in the zone" to be able to work properly.

Jill started photographing Oasis in 1994. She believes her best photographs were produced when she was working with them. But she says it took a while for Liam to warm to her.

Guest curated by Noel Gallagher and photo-historian Gail Buckland, the show, which is presented by Rockarchive.com, runs for ten weeks and features over 80 images.

Amy Winehouse by Jill Furmanovsky Credit: Jill Furmanovsky

As well as Oasis, subjects include Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Miles Davis, The Police, Bob Marley, Chic, The Rolling Stones, The Clash, The Cure, Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, The Pretenders, Beyonce, to name just a few.

Bringing the stories behind the imagery closer, an audio tour narrated by Jill will be available for visitors to access through their own headphones.

The exhibition runs until 24 June.