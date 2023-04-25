Broadcaster Adele Roberts has become the fastest woman to complete a marathon with a stoma bag.

Adele finished the London marathon in 3hrs 30mins 22secs on Sunday.

She took on the race 10 months after getting the all-clear from bowel cancer.

AdeleRoberts (@Adele Roberts) Tweeted: "WE DID IT Audrey! "Thank you to every single person who has helped make today possible. "We’ve just set a #GuinnessWorldRecord for the fastest marathon with an ileostomy. … less then 12 months since I stopped chemotherapy. "Anything is possible"

Adele was diagnosed with stage two bowel cancer in October 2021 and received the all clear from doctors last June.

It comes after Adele said receiving early treatment for bowel cancer 'saved her life'.

She has leant her support to a new campaign to raise awareness about the symptoms of the condition.

The former Big Brother star, who has documented her treatment on social media, told how she was 'embarrassed' to contact her doctor when she first noticed her symptoms.

Her advice is - "if you’re worried, please speak to someone, early detection saves lives and it helped save mine."