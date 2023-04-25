A college in Stockport has been forced to close to students and staff after dozens of caravans descended on the site.

Stockport College, which provides further and higher education, sent a note on Sunday 23 April informing students that the site was closed to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

In an update on Monday afternoon, the college confirmed the campus would also remain closed on Tuesday 25 April, and that lessons would be conducted remotely where possible.

It's understood the closure is due to 'safety concerns' after dozens of caravans arrived on the campus over the weekend.

Following concerns, Stockport Council and Greater Manchester Police were contacted.

As of this afternoon, the 'unauthorised vehicles' were said to have left the site.

But bosses at the college have confirmed the college will be remain closed for another day, as an extensive clean-up is required due to the 'state of the site'.

It's understood the college is due to fully reopen to students and staff on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Stockport College said: "From Friday evening there were a number of unauthorised vehicles that got on to one of the service roads leading up to the campus site and parked caravans over the weekend.

"There were concerns about the site being unsafe for students to attend. We have been in contact with the local council and police over the weekend.

"The vehicles vacated the college at 2.30pm today and have been moved on but due to the state of the site we need to bring in cleaning crews to make sure it is safe.

"We have been advised that this will be done by tomorrow and the college will be open to students and staff again by Wednesday."

