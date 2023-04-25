Detectives have arrested three men and seized a drone following a stop-check near a prison in Cheshire.

At around 1.15am on Tuesday 25 April, officers on patrol near HMP Risley spotted dark grey BMW 320D Sports car parked in lay-by on Warrington Road.

Officers stopped and spoke to the occupants and while checking the car they found a drone and a small bag of white tablets.

Following the discovery, the three occupants of the car were arrested on suspicion of conveying an article into a prison.

The men, age 32, 35 and 56, are all from the Greater Manchester area.

They remain in custody and a number of searches are ongoing at addresses in Greater Manchester.

The car was parked in a layby on Warrington Road, close to HMP Risley Credit: Google street maps

Detective Sergeant Alex Reeves, of Warrington CID, said: "We proactively patrol our prisons on a regular bases and these arrests demonstrate our robust approach to tackling those intent on causing further criminality within our prison systems.

"I hope that these arrests act as a warning to others who are looking to commit similar offences in Cheshire."

