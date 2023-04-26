A Coronation Street star helped reopen his famous local chippy last night at a special ribbon-cutting ceremony in Walkden.

The Walkden Bar closed a few weeks back for its first refurb in nearly two decades.

Andy Whyment, who has played Kirk Sutherland on the show for more than 20 years, grew up nearby, and dropped by to show his support.

He has been a regular at the shop for many years, as has Tyrone Dobbs actor, Alan Halsall.

Also known as ‘Steve’s Chippy’, after original owner Steve Demetriou, the chip shop first opened its doors in 1985 under the name Steve’s Supper Bar.

But despite retiring 10 years ago, it is still run by the same family, with Steve’s grandchildren now working behind the counter, and his son and son-in-law in charge of the frying.

Co-owner Demetrios Demetriou said: "It was my mum Maria and my dad who set up the business together in 85.

"We changed the name to The Walkden Bar almost 20 years ago, but people still call it Steve’s.

"He still comes in sometimes, just to make sure we’re doing everything right. He can’t keep his nose out, to be honest!"

The Walkden Bar chippy has reopened after a refurbishment. Credit: MEN Media

Demetrios worked in the chip shop as a teenager, as did his sisters Elenor and Andrea.

“And now his grandkids work there too,” he added, with new generation Luis and Anna-Maria now behind the counter.

He took over the chippy with brother-in-law Mario Filactou nearly 10 years ago.

When asked about what keeps a Fish and Chip shop open for 30 years, he answered: “Good food and good service!”

“And loyalty. When my mum and dad opened it, it was only one of three chippies in the area. We lived in the area, worked in the area, and people just got to know us," he continued.

While the chippy has an enviable track record, the past few years have proved challenging, with rising costs across the board, from fish and cooking oil to energy. Luckily, their loyal customers have been nothing but supportive.

“We had covid, and we got through that, and then came the Ukraine war, which didn’t help anyone,” he said.

“It’s been difficult. But what can you do? You’ve just got to get through it. You haven’t got a choice.

“People know the situation with prices having to change.

"They all read the news, so they understand.

"We’ve been trying to hold prices down, but it gets to a point where you haven’t got a choice and you have to raise prices a little because of the cost of produce coming in. It’s scary.”

As for their famous patron, Demetrios added: “Andy is a regular customer, and has been for years, he grew up around here.

"We just messaged him and said ‘would you mind coming and opening up for us’, and he was up for doing us a favour.”

Whyment entered the jungle on 26 April for the new series of I'm A Celebrity... South Africa. The soap star joined Myleene Klass and Georgia Toffolo for the third episode of the new series.

