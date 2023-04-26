Play Brightcove video

She is one of the UK's best known Eurovision entries and today Sonia shared the magic of the competition by singing with Ukrainian refugees.

The singer performed with European youth music refugee choir at Everyman Theatre in Liverpool.

Sonia Evans Credit: ITV Granada

Sonia came second at the Eurovision song contest 30 years ago with 'Better The Devil You Know.'

Missing out on the top spot still irks her three decades later, she said: "If I'd have won I'd have pestered them to bring it back to Liverpool so this is a dream come true for me."

Tetiana Volikova fled Ukraine with her two chilldren almost a year ago.

She says being part of the choir has helped her since leaving her home country, she said: "This choir heals me. Just to understand I'm singing with a big star, part of history is amazing."