A shop in Manchester's Gay Village has had its windows smashed for the third time in six weeks in an act of "mindless vandalism".

Clone Zone, on Sackville Street, has called the attacks a "premeditated, targeted hate crime" and says it is "beyond saddened" to have become victims again.

The latest attack was at approximately 6pm on Monday 24 April, and it was previously targeted on 13 April and 22 March.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has now released CCTV images of two people they want to trace following the latest attack.

Two people were seen on CCTV entering Sackville Street, before one of them jumped off the back of the distinctive-looking red motorcycle, to repeatedly smash the windows of the shop.

After a minute or so, they jumped back onto the motorcycle and left in the direction of London Road.

Police are looking for two people caught on CCTV Credit: GMP

Chief Inspector Wignall of CoM said: "GMP will not tolerate these kinds of mindless acts of vandalism in the city and as such, we are providing ongoing support to the owners of the shop, whilst we thoroughly investigate these incidents.

"This appears to be targeted to this one particular shop and we have increased patrols in the area, providing reassurance to the local community and shop owners.

"If there is anyone who can ID these two people, particularly through the distinctive motorcycle they were on, we would urge them to get in touch with us. Similarly, any dashcam or doorbell footage that can be provided, we would welcome this.

"If anyone has any information, we ask that you contact 101 quoting log number 002955-24042023, or through the Live Chat function on our website www.gmp.police.uk.

Police say the bike used in the most recent attack on the shop was a very distinctive red Credit: GMP

