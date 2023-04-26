A man has been jailed for helping convicted murderer Thomas Cashman escape after he fatally shot nine-year-old Olivia Pratt Korbel.

Paul Russell, 41, said he was "terrified" of Cashman and was unaware he had killed the schoolgirl when he drove him to another address following the murder.

But, when he learned of Olivia's death he met with police and told them the man responsible was "Tommy Cashman", his sentencing hearing was told.

Russell pleaded guilty to assisting an offender at a hearing in October, and was sentenced to 22 months in prison by Mrs Justice Yip at Liverpool Crown Court on 26 April 2023.

His guilty plea could not be reported until after the trial of Cashman, who was found guilty of the schoolgirl's murder in March.

Sentencing him Mrs Justice Yip, said Russell had deliberately asked Cashman not to tell him what he had done.

“You say you were afraid of Mr Cashman," she said.

“I’m prepared to accept you did not welcome seeing him that night and did fear what he was capable of, albeit there was an ongoing association between the two of you.

“By telling Mr Cashman you did not want to hear, you were merely blocking out the obvious," she said.

“You learned of Olivia Pratt Korbel’s death the following morning and appreciated what you had done.

“You decided to contact a trusted member of the community with a view to speak to police.”

Russell, of Snowberry Road, West Derby, Liverpool, admitted driving Cashman from an address in the aftermath of Olivia's shooting, which happened at about 10pm on 22 August 2022, when the gunman chased convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into the family home in Kingsheath Avenue, firing through the door and also injuring her mother, Cheryl Korbel.

Russell also disposed of a bag given to him by Cashman by taking it to another address.

The defendant, wearing a black suit and white shirt, appeared via videolink from a remote location for the hearing, which was attended by members of Olivia's family.

Henry Riding, prosecuting, said: "Mr Russell not only admitted what he had done to assist Mr Cashman in the course of police interviews, he also named Mr Cashman in the course of the very first police interview."

He said Russell had offered to give evidence against Cashman as a prosecution witness.

Cashman's trial heard that the killer fled the scene of the shooting as Olivia lay fatally injured and went to the house of a woman he had been in a relationship with.

The woman, who has been given lifetime anonymity, told the court Cashman had changed his clothes and she heard him say he had "done Joey".

Russell, who was also in a relationship with the woman, drove the killer from the address to Aspes Road, where he had earlier left his Citroen Berlingo van, and later took a bag containing his clothes to Snowberry Road, where friends of Cashman lived.

In police interviews, Russell said he did not like Cashman and just wanted to get him away from the woman's house.

He told officers: "I'm terrified of him."

Olivia's dad John Pratt said he no words could make anybody "understand the pain I’m feeling". Credit: Family picture

The court heard at the time he was aware Cashman had been involved in a shooting but did not find out about Olivia's death until the next morning.

He said he saw Cashman the following day and was warned: "Don't say nothing."

But, the court heard, that day Russell spoke to a trusted member of the community with a view to arranging to speak to police, who he made contact with the following day.

Tom Schofield, defending, said: "He doesn't for a moment suggest he is blameless in this case and he recognises that it's right he should be punished."

He said moments after Russell was charged, in October 2022, he was issued with a threat to life notice by police.

He had been remanded to a prison in Leeds but was transferred to another prison, under an assumed name, because of a threat to his safety.

Mr Schofield said Russell would be given a new identity and not allowed to return to Merseyside on his release.

He said: "The defendant, for what it's worth to the court and to others listening, is the epitome of remorse for what he did."

Cashman was jailed for life with a minimum of 42 years.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Mark Baker from Merseyside Police, said: “The nation was rightly horrified by the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as a consequence of the reckless actions of Thomas Cashman on that night.

“Assisting someone to escape justice when they have committed any crime is to be condemned but particularly so when an innocent child is the victim.

“Thankfully Russell saw fit to hand himself in when he realised the enormity of what Cashman had done and that Olivia had been killed.

"His guilty plea at least saves Olivia’s family the agony of sitting through another trial and having once again to relive that horrific night.

“Cashman will spend at least 42 years behind bars after being convicted of Olivia’s murder. As a consequence of what he did Russell will now also spend a period of time behind bars where I hope that he will be able to reflect on his actions on that night.”