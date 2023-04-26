A former Greater Manchester police officer who has been convicted of a sex offence has been barred from policing for life.

James Holt, 32, who served with Greater Manchester police in the City of Manchester district, had been suspended from duty after a complaint was made about him on a night out when he was off duty.

He was dismissed without notice by Chief Constable Stephen Watson at a misconduct hearing at Force Headquarters on Tuesday 25 April 2023.

The former officer who did not attend the hearing, has also been added to the College of Policing’s Barred List.

Holt was a serving police officer in GMP’s City of Manchester District from September 2020 before he was suspended from duty after a compliant was made regarding his conduct on a night out off duty, which constituted to sexual assault.

He attended Merseyside Magistrates Court in September 2022 and was found guilty of sexual assault.

In October 2022, Holt was sentenced to a community order, to participate in an alcohol abstinence programme and forced to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £700 to the CPS.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson of GMP said: “His actions warrant dismissal after gross misconduct and his conviction discredits the police service and ultimately public confidence.

“He breached the standards of professional behaviour after his deliberate actions were not consented.

"The seriousness of this has resulted in a criminal offence of sexual assault and although under the influence of alcohol his actions were unlawful and deliberate, there is no justification for his actions.

“It cannot be ignored the public concern resulting from this and the professional conduct of a police officer sexually assaulting another is acute and pronounced.

“It is a catastrophic lapse of judgement on his behalf and the wider public would hold the notion that officers cannot commit criminal offences themselves.

"The misconduct has come at a terrible cost to him after being fairly convicted of a sexual offence after what is believed to have been an early fledging career.

“It remains clear however that none of these early positive personal attributes outweigh the potential for the loss of confidence that would ensue if Mr Holt were to be permitted to continue to perform in the office of constable.

Had Mr Holt not resigned therefore, I would have dismissed him from the service."

Detective Superintendent Phil Duffy of the Professional Standards Branch said “Those who enforce the law, as with any other person, cannot break the law.

"If they do, not only will they feel the consequences of the criminal court but can expect to be held to account by the force.

“In Holt’s case his behaviour was entirely incompatible with his role as a then police officer and this is why he now finds himself barred from policing for life.

"This is yet another case that demonstrates the resolve of the Professional Standards Branch to purge such individuals from its ranks.

“Whilst we are transparently demonstrating a high rate of dismissals, we are hopeful this provides our communities with the confidence that GMP have set a high bar for professionalism and those that cannot reach it will not be part of our continuing journey of improvement.”

