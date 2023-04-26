A man has been jailed after carrying out a harassment campaign against a former business associate.

Daniel Newby ,44, was given a 25 month prison sentence after posting the victim's personal information online, sending her death threats and bombarding her daily with messages.

The sentence relates to a campaign of harassment he carried out against the woman, aged in her 50s, between September 2016 and April 2019.

During this period, Newby sent the woman around 1,200 messages on Twitter, including calling her ‘a junkie’, ‘thief’ and ‘scumbag’.

He also created a website where he posted pictures of the victim’s face photoshopped onto sexually explicit images, as well as personal details about her, including medical details.

Newby posted that she had previously taken an overdose and to this he had added the caption: “She’s not very good at committing suicide, maybe we can club together and do it for her.”

Lancashire Police Constable, Adam Lake, said: “This was a sustained and malicious campaign of harassment which Newby engaged in, knowing it would cause distress and worry for the victim.

"He posted extremely personal information about her online, including information that referred to past trauma.

"Clearly this is absolutely unacceptable and we hope this shows that hiding behind a website or username online does not make you any less guilty of a crime.

"Anybody who feels they are a victim of harassment or malicious communications should report it to us, safe in the knowledge we will take their allegations seriously."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...