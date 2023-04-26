Woman charged with the murder of man in Hyde

A woman has been charged with the murder of a man in Hyde.Rees Howarth, believed to be 28, died following an incident on Thorsby Avenue on Sunday, April 23.

Emergency services were called to the scene.According to official court documents, Katie Yeomans has now been charged with his murder.

The 27-year-old, of Thorsby Avenue, Hyde, will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court today (April 26).Following the incident, a 19-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

