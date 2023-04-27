Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports' journalist, Ann O'Connor

The mother of Ava White, who was stabbed to death in Liverpool, has said the installation of life-saving bleed-control packs in her daughter's memory are "bittersweet."

The 37 kits have been placed in parish centres by the city's Archdiocese in support of the schoolgirl's family, who are campaigning to make it a legal requirement to have the medical equipment in all public places.

12-year-old Ava was murdered by a 14-year-old boy in a row over a Snapchat video on 25 November 2021.

She was in the city centre with friends to watch the Christmas lights switch-on.

Speaking at a life-saving training session on Thursday, Ava's mother Leanne White said:

"It's really bittersweet.

"It's a good thing that we're highlighting it and getting it out there but then it's also come at the cost of Ava losing her life."

"I just think if the kits were available at that time, it could have saved Ava's life."

Jill Boggan, director of finance at the Archdiocese of Liverpool, added: "People see them [churches] as a safe place to go to.

"We've let people know that we've got these kits, we're having all our staff trained within the parish centres and hopefully it'll just make that bit of difference in saving someone's life."