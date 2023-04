How train strikes will affect the FA Cup Final

Train drivers will stage three fresh strikes including on FA Cup final day.

Fans travelling down to Wembley as it hosts Manchester City and Manchester United on June 3 will be affected by the industrial action.

Currently, tickets are still available on some websites but as with past strikes, no trains will be running from Manchester Piccadilly to London - meaning fans will have to opt for coach travel or rail replacement buses.

Members of Aslef will walk out on June 3 after the union said it has rejected a “risible” 4% pay offer from the 16 train companies it remains in dispute with, including Avanti West Coast.

General secretary Mick Whelan said drivers have not had a pay rise at those companies since 2019.

He said: "Our executive committee met this morning and rejected a risible proposal we received from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

"The proposal – of just 4% – was clearly not designed to be accepted as inflation is still running north of 10% and our members at these companies have not had an increase for four years.

"The RDG, in turn, rejected our proposals to modernise Britain’s railways and help them run more efficiently, for passengers and for businesses, in the 21st century.

"Consequently, we have today announced three more days of strike action on Friday May 12, Wednesday May 31 and Saturday June 3 at the companies with which we are in dispute, and which are letting down passengers, and taxpayers, so badly."

The train operating companies involved in the dispute are: Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway; Great Western Railway; Greater Anglia; GTR Great Northern Thameslink; London North Eastern Railway; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Southern/Gatwick Express; South Western Railway; SWR depot drivers; SWR Island Line; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains.

Aslef said its negotiating team has met representatives of the employers on eight occasions over the past year to try to find a resolution to the long-running dispute.

The union said it took eight one-day strikes to bring the train operators and the government “to their senses and persuade them to sit down and talk properly”.

Mr Whelan added: “We do not want to go on strike, we do not want to inconvenience passengers, we have families and friends who use the railway, too, and we believe in investing in rail for the future of this country but the blame for this action lies, fairly and squarely, at the feet of the employers who have forced our hand over this by their intransigence.“

It is now up to them to come up with a more sensible, and realistic, offer and we ask the government not to hinder this process.”

Rail Delivery groups have said targeting events like the FA Cup final is "disappointing" and "will heap more pressure" on the industry."

