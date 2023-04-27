A campaign has been launched by the Health and Safety Executive for more checks on fairground rides this summer.

It comes after three people were taken to hospital after a Twist Ride malfunctioned during the Fudstock festival at Cavendish Park in Barrow in August 2021.

It has been reported that a 20-year-old woman was ejected and dragged underneath a ride while it was still in motion.

The community event in Barrow was launched in memory of Richard Thorne who died from cancer, who was known as Fud Credit: Fudstock

HSE inspector David Kivlin said: “When there is a failure or incorrect operation of a ride it can result in catastrophic consequences.

"HSE recognises that recent incidents have raised public awareness of the potential for injury and harm to users of such devices when they are not set up, maintained and operated in-line with manufacturer guidance or good practice standards.

“HSE’s overall strategy is to promote the safe use of fairground rides and inflatable devices and in doing so reduce the risk of such catastrophic incidents to as low as is reasonably practicable.”

The HSE aims to carry out 100 targeted inspections of various rides following incidents across the country, including London, Barrow, Cardiff, Hull and Barnsley.

