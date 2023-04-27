Merseyside Police are appealing for help in finding a 16 year-old girl who is missing in Liverpool.Lexie Weightman, who also goes by the name Lexie Erin, was last seen at an address in Kirkdale at around 11.30pm on Monday 17 April.Officers have carried out extensive enquiries since she was last seen. She is described as a white female, of slim build, 5ft 5in tall, with long straight blonde hair.She was last seen wearing black pants and a pink top.She is known to frequent the Liverpool area.Anyone who has seen Lexie or knows of her whereabouts is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101.Sightings can also be reported via the force's missing persons form.