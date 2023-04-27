Sequel to hit film Bank of Dave confirmed by Netflix

Netflix has confirmed there will be a sequel to the biopic, Bank of Dave.

The film follows the life story of the entrepreneur Dave Fishwick who decided to take on the finance industry by opening his own community-based lender, Burnley Savings and Loans - also known as the 'Bank of Dave'.

Dave's bank came after he railed against many banks in the wake of the 2007 financial crisis.

Now, the streaming service has announced that a sequel, directed by Chris Foggin, will tell the story of a 'new and more dangerous adversary: The Payday Lenders'.

The original film starred James Bond's Rory Kinnear as Mr Fishwick, as well a Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Game of Thrones' Joel Fry and Paul Kaye, Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville and After Life's Jo Hartley.

The film tells the story of the self-made millionaire who sold minibuses then set up a community bank in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, taking matters into his own hand.

He said at the time: "This is the worst recession the world has ever seen and we’ve still got bankers taking massive bonuses and squandering taxpayers’ money.

It has to stop. I think it’s absolutely disgusting. I’ll tell you what I’d do, I’d like to get a big stick and chase them up and down.

"The world’s gone mad. We need some sense and reason in the world. It’s unfair. If a person robs a bank, he goes to jail. If a bank robs a person, they get a bonus."

The sequel will be coming soon, but there is no confirmation of a release date.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...