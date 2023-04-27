Scouse fundraiser Speedo Mick famed for his charity walks in just his swimming trunks, has revealed he has now raised over a million pounds for good causes.

In what Mick, real name Michael Cullen, has billed as his final fundraising adventure, he has already walked for around 120 days from John o'Groats to Land's End.

He is due to complete the walk this weekend, 29 April.

Speedo Mick is walking 1,000 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Mick hoped to walk 15 miles a day in aid of The SpeedoMick Foundation, when he set out in December, which will give grants to small grassroots charities that support mental health awareness, disadvantaged young people and the homeless.

After passing the £1 million milestone, he took time out from his walk to thank anyone who had "put a quid in my bucket or a note in my knickers."

Mr Cullen's charity triumphs have previously included a 2,000-mile, five-month trek across the UK and Ireland and swimming the English Channel, before he turned up to his beloved Everton Football Club's next home game in a pair of blue trunks with "Channel swimmer" written on his chest.

Speaking on his twitter feed Mick said: "I've just been notified that we've reached the million pound mark as we've raised £200,000 on this walk.

"When I first started doing this I'd only raised a few thousand pounds.

"Someone said to me - what is it you want to do? And I said; what I'd like to do is raise a million quid. It's taken me seven years but we've raised a million pounds.

"Don't let anybody stamp on your dreams just keep walking."