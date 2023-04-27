A teenager has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Leyland.

Lancashire Police were called to Leyland Lane at 7.38pm on Friday (April 21) to reports a man had been stabbed.

Emergency services have attended and found a man in his 20s with injuries to the head and body.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for life-changing injuries.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, a 16-year-old boy from Bootle – who cannot be named for legal reasons – has been charged with attempted murder.

He has been remanded into custody to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday (27th April) morning.

An 18-year-old man from Leyland, also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses who saw anything suspicious and anybody with mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries to come forward.

We are particularly interested in the streets in around The Spar in Leyland Lane and the Broadfield Drive area of Leyland between 7pm and 8.30pm.