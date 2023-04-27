Two teenagers have been arrested following a fire at a derelict seaside hotel.

The huge blaze broke out at the four-storey New Hacketts hotel on Queens Promenade in Blackpool, with massive plumes of smoke seen across the seaside resort.

The incident sparked a major response from emergency services, with up to 12 fire engines, two aerial platform ladders and a specialist drone team all attending, on Monday 24 April.

Lancashire Police say two men, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage - arson endangering life. They are currently in custody.

In a statement the force added: " Detectives are still appealing for witnesses, asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area near to the hotel on Monday, to contact the police.

"We are also asking people to check their CCTV from the area and dashcam footage which could assist in our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to email 4912@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 822 of April 24, 2023.