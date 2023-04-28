A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after another girl was assaulted in a 'despicable' attack, leaving her with bruising and swelling on her face.

The schoolgirl, also 12, was approached in Old Rough Park in Kirkby by a large group of youths who assaulted her and filmed the attack, on Saturday 22 April.

She suffered bruising and swelling to her face and was left very shocked and distressed by the incident.

A 12-year-old girl was arrested on Thursday 27 April on suspicion of assault causing actually bodily harm.

She has been released while the investigation continues.

Superintendent for Knowsley Karl Baldwin said: “This is a despicable and cowardly attack by a group of children against another child, which left the victim with bruising and minor cuts to her face.

"The attack was particularly cruel because it was recorded and shared. I urge the parents of those involved to do the right thing. If your child was present, come forward.

“This behaviour cannot be tolerated, and we continue our work to identify those involved.

“If you have any information that can assist with our enquires then please contact us.”

