Video report by Granada Reports Political Correspondent Lise McNally

As Liverpool gears up to host the Eurovision Song Contest, eyes will be fixed on a different contest on 4 May, as voters heads to the polls for the local elections.

It will be the first time people will have their say since a damning inspection report saw Government commissioners brought in to run parts of Liverpool City Council.

Labour, Conservatives, Greens and Liberal Democrats are all hoping to hit the right note with voters, with every single seat on the council up for grabs.

But a large number of independent candidates are also fighting for seats, and could cause an upset in the Labour heartland.

Government commissioners were brought in to run parts of the council last year. Credit: ITV News

The number of wards has doubled from 30 to 64, the number of councillors cut from 90 to 85, and the role of elected mayor scrapped.

Professor Jon Tonge, Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool: "Liverpool is fighting a very different contest from that of old.

"Remember that Government commissioners are helping to run Liverpool - will there be a backlash against the Labour party?

"You'd expect Labour to hold on in Liverpool, but it's not absolutely a done deal."

And the stakes of this contest could not be higher. Whoever wins will have to oversee a council budget, saving £49 million in 2024.

The boss of a charity scheme which supports Liverpool's homeless population says it is a worrying time.

Michelle Langan, CEO of Paper Cup Project, said: "Political parties seem to be more concerned with in-fighting at the moment."

The local elections are a ballot box test for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as an opposition hoping to win the keys to Downing Street next year.

