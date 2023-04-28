Two men have been arrested after a high speed police chase which saw bricks thrown at officers.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spotted a 'suspicious' Volkswagen car joining the M60 in the Prestwich area, at around 11:50pm on Wednesday 27 April.

A high speed pursuit of the vehicle was declared, with speeds reaching over 100mph.

During the pursuit, bricks, catalytic converters and a trolley jack were thrown from the car at the undercover police vehicle.

After bringing the Volkswagen to a stop, the three occupants fled the scene. Two of them were later caught by officers.

The two men, aged 26 and 30, are being questioned by police on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Inspector Jon Shilvock, of GMP’s Roads Policing Unit, said: "It was a high-risk job, the impact of the incident put members of the public at risk and the actions of the officers, with the support of National Police Air Service, allowed us to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion.

"These kind of incidents have a massive impact on the people of Greater Manchester through personal cost, inconvenience, and also by the methods in which they carry out their activities which puts lives at risk.

"Through courage and sound decision making, the officers have taken two dangerous individuals off the streets of Greater Manchester, which will no doubt have a positive impact on the public and our organisation."

