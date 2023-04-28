Noel Gallagher has confirmed Oasis will release a collection of previously unheard songs on a special edition of their Definitely Maybe album next year.

Noel told Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera the band's debut album will be reissued in 2024 for its 30th anniversary.

The release will contain new songs recorded during sessions in Manchester, Cornwall and Wales for the new album.

Noel said: “In the Sony archives we’ve found tapes dating to those sessions.

“We thought they were lost, but they were mislabelled. They are wonderful versions of those songs, some acoustic versions.”

The Gallagher brothers were the faces of one of the biggest British bands of all time. Credit: PA Images

The special album will also include acoustic versions of hit songs like Slide Away, Supersonic and Live Forever.

But Noel has refuted the idea the Manchester band will get back together.

He said: “There won’t be a tour. We won’t come back to play them together.”

This is a U-turn on previous comments Noel made in January 2023, where he stated he would "never say never to a reunion".

Definitely Maybe released in 1994. The album sold 8.5 million copies worldwide and became the fastest-selling debut album in the UK at the time.

