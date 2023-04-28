Play Brightcove video

Andy Whyment and Shaun Ryder discover they went to the same schools

Two I'm a Celebrity stars have discovered that they both went to the same schools in Salford.

Coronation Street actor Andy Whyment and Happy Monday's singer Shaun Ryder are in South Africa together for the new series airing on ITV.

Whyment, who grew up in Clifton went to St. Mark's R.C. Primary School on Queensway - as did Ryder, who is from Little Hulton.

For secondary, the pair went to St Ambrose Barlow RC High School in Swinton.

The new series features some of the most memorable people to take part in the show. Credit: ITV

On discovering the news, Andy Whyment said: "The mad thing is, we live not far from each other and the first time we've met is in the jungle!"

It is understandable, given that Ryder is 18 years Whyment's senior, that the two did not encounter each other in their school days.

I'm a Celebrity South Africa is featuring some of the past seasons' most memorable contestants swapping the Australian outback for the 'harsher' and 'more unforgiving' Kruger National Park.

Contestants will battle it out against one another in Bushtucker trials to be crowned the ultimate champion and legend of the Savanna.

