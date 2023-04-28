Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports sports correspondent Mike Hall spoke to Mia Brookes and Dave Ryding

A Team GB snowboarder who is the current World Champion is now having to find time to revise for her GCSE's this summer.

Mia Brookes, 16, won gold at the FIS Snowboarding Championships in Georgia earlier this year. It follows on from her silver medal at the Snowboard World Cup in Switzerland.

Now, she is back in Sandbach in Cheshire, and revising hard ahead of her first GCSE exam - French.

Mia has reached the pinnacle of her sport in 2023. Credit: Miha Matavz

Mia said: "I have about nine or 10 weeks left to study. I'm feeling confident, I hope so.

"After that, I head off to Australia and New Zealand for training."

Speaking about winning her gold medal, Mia said: "It means so much to me, it's like a dream come true.

"It's probably the best thing that will ever happen in my life. It's changed my life overnight."

Mia was featured as a question on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Credit: ITV Granada

Mia's fame came to light on ITV's Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway win the ad's segment.

The contestant was asked 'British teenager became the youngest ever snowboarding champion. How old is she? 14 or 16.'

The contestant correctly answered 16.

Mia said: "I was at an afterparty. It was about two in the morning. My mum and dad text me and told me.

"I was like okay cool. I didn't really read the message properly. I woke up the next morning and all my mates had messaged me."

She was joined for an exclusive chat in the Granada Reports studio with Britain's greatest skier of all time, Dave Ryding.

He is the most decorated British Slalom skier of all time and the 36 -year-old once again took to the podium in Kitzbuhel in Austria, winning second place in the world famous Hahnenkahm race in January 2023.

Despite his and Mia's success in winter sports, the pair have only ever met twice, with the first being a fleeting visit outside Manchester Airport.

Dave Ryding spoke to Granada Reports in Obergurgl to confirm he was not planning retiring just yet. Credit: ITV Granada

Ryding was full of praise for what Brookes has achieved.

Dave said: "I have huge admiration for her. Hopefully she keeps progressing and keeps pushing forward."

Dave, from Chorley, has confirmed he will return for another season on the World Cup circuit.

He said: "I told my wife I was doing another one, I've got to get these questions past her. I'll just take it year by year. If it's my next one next year, we'll see."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...