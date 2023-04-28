A ticket tout from Liverpool has been jailed for breaching a football banning order after being spotted in Qatar selling tickets for the World Cup.

In February 2021, Stuart Christopher O'Brien was given a five-year football banning order after being convicted of ticket touting.

The 48-year-old was arrested on 1 February 2020 before the Liverpool v Southampton match, after being found in possession of football season tickets and around £1,300 in cash.

As part of his football banning order, O’Brien was required to surrender his passport prior to the Qatar World Cup in November 2022, but failed to do so. He was then seen in Qatar selling tickets.

O'Brien was jailed for 12 weeks after pleading guilty at Sefton Magistrates Court.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: "We welcome this sentencing as O’Brien clearly displayed a flagrant disregard to court orders by traveling to Qatar and selling tickets.

"I hope this sends a clear message and act as a deterrent to others that we will be put you before the courts if you are seen breaching a football order."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...