Video report by Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes

By the late 1960s, tourism in the Isle of Man was on the decline.

The introduction of cheap package holidays to the Mediterranean meant the island had to reinvent itself, and Summerland was the answer.

In 1964, Douglas Corporation acquired a relatively large site at the end of the promenade, with the intention of building a new and innovative leisure complex.

After failing to impress with early designs, a new proposal was put forward in 1965.

These included three stages: the Aquadrome, Summerland, and a 163-space multi-storey car park.

The plans were presented in the form of sketches, drawings and a model put together by local architect John Lomas.

Building commenced on the Summerland complex in October 1968.

A model of Summerland was built to show the scale of the project. Credit: Manx Press Pictures

The concept of Summerland was to provide sunshine all year round, no matter what the weather was doing.

This was achieved through the use of a building material called Oroglas - a plastic sheet that insulated the building - surroundingthe walls and roof.

The choice of material was later found to have been a defining factor to why the fire spread so quickly, as no 'sufficient enquiries' were made into the safety of the material.

As Summerland was the second stage of the building, an accompanying Aquadrome was built first and opened in 1969.

This was a smaller building attached to the side of Summerland owned by Douglas Corporation, who employed 11 permanent members of staff.

On 14 December 1970, a 21-year tenancy agreement was signed between Douglas Corporation and the UK leisure group Trust Houses Forte.

The company took over the management of the building and paid for the interior design works, including the furniture and fittings.

Other funding came from the Douglas ratepayers and Manx taxpayers.

After two years of delays Summerland opened to the public in July 1971.

Timeline of Events

1964 - Douglas Corporation acquired the Summerland site

1965 - Manx architect John Lomas drew up plans for Summerland

1968 - Building started on Summerland

1969 - Aquadrome opened

1970 - Summerland outer shell completed

1971 - Summerland opened to the public

Summerland was operated by Trust House Forte, who were also in charge of the interior. Credit: Bridgeman Images/Manx National Heritage

An inquiry into the Summerland fire took place in 1974 with the intention of reviewing how the entertainment venue was built, how the fire started, and lessons that should be learned going forward.

The findings were critical of the architects in the design of Summerland and the building materials that were used.

No evidence was presented to suggest the architects had considered fire precautions or any means of escape during the building process.

From its early design, Summerland was an ambitious concept.

However, the plans were immensely flawed and the eventual consequences were fatal.

