Three teenage boys have been arrested after reports delivery drivers had been knocked from their mopeds and their vehicles stolen.

Officers believe a group have been targeting the riders as they were delivering food by assaulting them, knocking them off their bikes and then stealing them in Rusholme, Manchester.

After becoming aware of the thefts through police radios, response officers arrested the three boys, aged between 16 and 17, on suspicion of robbery.

They remain in police custody for questioning.

Officers also managed to recover two bikes, which have been returned to their owners.

Sergeant Alex Vernon of GMP’s City of Manchester district, said: “This is a really good example of proactive policing, which has resulted in two bikes being recovered and three people arrested.

"We have increased our visibility in the target areas to ensure we can swiftly identify, disrupt and arrest anyone who thinks that this behaviour is acceptable.”

Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, should contact police on 0161 856 4305 or 101.

Alternatively, details can be passed via our Live Chat function at www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.