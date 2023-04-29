A stretch of the M62 is shut following a "very serious multi-vehicle crash".

The east bound carriageway of the M62 between J10 Croft Interchange and J11 Birchwood Interchange has been shut since around 4am, 29 April.

The link roads from the M6 J21A northbound and southbound onto the M62 eastbound are also closed as well.

Police and emergency services remain at the scene and the road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Both carriageways were closed off until 7.30am.

Diversion Route

Eastbound - follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the M62 eastbound at Jct 10.

Bear left to join the M6 southbound at J21a.

Follow M6 southbound for 4.5 km.

Exit the M6 southbound at Jct 21.

At M6 Jct 21/A57 Eastern roundabout, take the third exit and follow A57 eastbound.

At M6 Jct 21 Western roundabout, take the third exit onto B5210 northbound.

At B5210/A574 roundabout, take the third exit onto the A574 eastbound.

At A574/M62 Jct 11 roundabout, take the third exit and rejoin the M62 eastbound

Traffic from the M6 northbound bound for the M62 eastbound should either exit early at J21 and follow the above diversion route from there. Alternatively continue join the M62 westbound, exit at J9 and circulate the roundabout and re-join the M62 eastbound, then exit at J11 to join the diversion route detailed above.

Traffic from the M6 southbound heading for the M62 eastbound should continue to J21 and follow the diversion route detailed above.