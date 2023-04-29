A man has died and police are hunting occupants who fled the other car following a crash on the motorway.

The 61-year-old man sustained serious injuries after his car was involved in a collision with another at around 3.45am on Saturday 29 April.

He was taken to Warrington District General Hospital where, despite best efforts, he died from his injuries.

The smash, between a grey Mercedes and silver Skodia Fabia, happened on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 near junction 10 for the Croft Interchange, near Warrington.

Two occupants of the Mercedes, both believed to be men, fled the scene on foot.

Two other men, a 21 and 23-year-old, remained with the vehicle and have since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Cheshire Police is now appealing to trace anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Sergeant Russell Sime, of the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a serious collision which has resulted in the death of a 61-year-old man, and we are committed to doing all we can to establish exactly what took place.

“As part of our investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the M62, near to Junction 10, at the time of the incident and believes they may have witnessed the collision.

“The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who believes that they may have seen the occupants of the Mercedes fleeing the scene on foot following the incident.

“The collision itself occurred near to Mill House Lane, Croft, and we’re urging residents who live in the vicinity of the motorway to review their CCTV cameras for anyone who may have been around their properties from 3.45am this morning, Saturday 29 April.

“I urge anyone with any information – no matter how small – to get in touch.”