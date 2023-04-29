Man with MND tries to break world record for 24 hour journey in a golf buggy

A man living with Motor Neurone Disease is attempting to set a new world record for the longest distance travelled in a golf buggy in 24 hours.

Ian Cummings, from St Helens, needs to travel more than 120 miles to beat the existing record, set in Florida in 2022.

Ian and his supporters have already raised thousands with their 'Le MND 24' attempt.

A friend is driving Ian on a circuit behind the stands of the town’s rugby Super League stadium. The buggy can reach a speed of 14 mph.

The attempt, nicknamed ‘Le MND 24’ in a nod to the world-famous Le Mans race, began at midday on 29 April.

Organiser Mark Abbott spoke on Ian’s behalf, as MND has affected his speech.

Mark said: “At first we were a little bit gung-ho about it and thought how hard can it be to drive a golf buggy around for a while.

“When you do the maths and you look at the logistics involved, it’s quite a task for Craig [the driver] and Ian.

“They’ve got to go full on for pretty much 19 hours minimum to equal the record.

“Hopefully, anything past that will be a record-breaking total for us.”

The attempt will carry on through the night to try to break the record.

Ian and his supporters have already raised thousands for MND research, ahead of the buggy journey. They hope many more people will add to the total as they go.

