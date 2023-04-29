The Liverpool Scottish Regimental Association has been awarded the city's highest civic honour, The Freedom of Liverpool.

The organisation which has been supporting veterans for more than 90 years, has been granted admission to the Freedom Roll of Associations and Institutions in recognition of their contribution to the city.

The occasion was marked with a parade through the city centre, followed by a special service at Liverpool Parish Church.

The parade marching along Castle Street in Liverpool. Credit: Paul Frost

The association was started in the 1930s to provide help to former service personnel after World War One.

The first Chairman, Lt Col Donald Farmer VC MSM, used his connections to assist his members, helping some find work during the depression and raising money to provide financial support for others.

Working alongside other military charities, they provide social activities and welfare assistance, honouring the work of Captain Noel Chavasse VC and Bar MC - one of only three men to receive the Victoria Cross twice.

Capt Noel Chavasse is one of only three people to be awarded the Victoria Cross twice.

The Regiment's Association Pipes and Drums are regularly see taking part in a range of civic events including the annual Lord Mayor’s Parade, the Queen’s Jubilees, Armed Forces Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Roy Gladden honoured the Association's contribution to the city. Credit: Paul Frost

Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Roy Gladden said: “The Liverpool Scottish Regimental Association has provided more than 90 years of service to former service personnel and is a deserving recipient of the Freedom of Liverpool.

“Their role in providing welfare, benevolent and social support to ex-soldiers is absolutely crucial and should not be underestimated.

"They are part of the rich tapestry of organisations in Liverpool who do so much to support others.

“I am delighted to be conferring admittance to the Freedom Rolls of Associations and Institutions as a mark of the city’s gratitude for their work.”

Major Roy Boardman, Chairman of the Liverpool Scottish Regimental Association, said: “I and my fellow members of the Liverpool Scottish Regimental Association are grateful to the City of Liverpool for granting this honour to our Association.

“It is so gratifying to know that the work that the Association has done, and continues to do, to support our members together with the contribution we make to the life of the City, has been recognised in this way.”