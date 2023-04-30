A 16-year-old boy is one of four people arrested after drugs with a street value of around £1 million were found in the boot of a car.

Extra police officers were deployed to Bolton on Saturday 29 April as part of an operation to stop serious violence from the streets.

Whilst on patrol, officers spotted a suspicious car parked on Chorley Road.

The occupants were approached and searched under the misuse of drugs act, with a further search of the vehicle leading to the seizure of a significant amount of snap bags containing what is believed to be cocaine and around £1,000 in cash.

Another vehicle was stopped a short time later on nearby Victory Street.

During a search, three sealed packages were found in the boot, believed to be class A drugs, around 10 kilos in weight with an estimated street value of £1 million pounds.

Four men between the ages of 16 and 49 were arrested on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Supply and taken into custody ahead of being questioned by officers.

The suspected drugs were found in a car on Victory Street in Bolton Credit: Google Street View

Chief Inspector Justine Topping from GMP’s Bolton District, said: "Having additional resources available to deploy through Operation Venture means that we can tackle serious crimes robustly to make Bolton a safer place to live and work.

"The action highlights our endeavour to take illegal supply from our streets.

"Officers from Operation Venture are out and about every night working hard and patrolling hotspot areas to keep communities across Greater Manchester safe. If you see our officers out and about you can speak to them about any concerns you might have.

"We all have a part to play in fighting, preventing and reducing crime."

Greater Manchester Police are asking anyone with information about crime in their area to report it on their LiveChat facility at gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crimestoppers also have a dedicated website so 11 – 17 year olds cab pass on information anonymously – click on Fearless.org

In an emergency, always dial 999.