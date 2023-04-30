An 86-year-old woman is in a critical condition after a crash between her mobility scooter and a car in Blackpool.

Police were called to the junction of Cavendish Road and Devonshire Road in Bispham at around 11:45am, Friday 28 April after a report of a collision between a silver Renault Captur and a red mobility scooter.

The woman had suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where she remains

At the time of the crash she was traveling with her husband, who was riding a similar red mobility scooter, but his scooter was not involved.

The Renault driver and passenger were uninjured.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and anybody with DashCam footage of the incident to contact them.

Sergeant Marc Glass from the Roads Policing Unit said, "We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Bispham on Friday morning.

"An elderly woman has suffered serious injuries and we are trying to establish exactly how the collision happened."

Can you help?

If you have any information please contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0553 28/04/2023 or e-mail SCIU@lancashire.police.uk

