Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after young girl was sexually assaulted in Oldham.

At around 4.30pm on Saturday 29 April 2023 officers were called to a report of a girl being sexually assaulted by a man near Lees Valley.

Enquiries have established that the victim was walking along a public footpath near Turner Street when she was approached by an unknown man who assaulted her.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers will be in and around the area conducting highly visible patrols whilst the investigation continues.

The images show a man wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, black joggers and black trainers. Credit: GMP

Inspector Katherine Murray of GMP's Oldham district, said: "We're releasing CCTV images of a man that we would like to speak to in connection with this incident, he may be able to help us with our enquiries and I would encourage anyone who thinks they may recognise him to get in touch with police as soon as you're able to.

"We understand that the CCTV images are not of the best quality but we're keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or were within the vicinity at the time and may have seen him.

"We thank the public for their assistance so far and ask that anyone with information contacts us first to help our investigation.

"We can be contacted on 101 quoting log 2413 of the 29/4/2023."

GMP also say details can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.