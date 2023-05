An investigation is underway after a house was shot at in Liverpool in what Merseyside Police have called a "reckless and dangerous" attack.

Officers were called to Rice Lane at around 5.45pm on Sunday 30 April after reports that a person had returned home to found damage to their front door.

Police attended Stalmine Road and found damage consistent with a shotgun being fired at the property.

It is believed the shooting took place some time before police were made aware, at about 3am on April 30.

There was no-one in the property at the time of the incident.

Merseyside Police say it is believed four men were seen outside the house when the shots were fired, and they then ran towards Stalmine Gardens.

Stalmine Road is cordoned off Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Chief inspector Paul Parry said: "The investigation is in the very early stages as we look to establish the circumstances of what happened. While no injuries have been reported, discharging a firearm in a residential area is extremely reckless and dangerous.

"I would like to reassure anyone living in the area that our officers are committed to finding the people who are responsible and bringing them to justice to make our region a safer place to live.

"We are relentless in our approach to any person involved in the use of, possession of, and storage of firearms, and we will pursue anyone involved in this type of criminality.

"If you have any information about this incident on Stalmine Road, please come forward. If you live in the area, I urge you to check your CCTV, smart doorbell footage or dashcam at around 3am this morning for anything that will help with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to get in touch Credit: Liverpool Echo

"I urge those people to come forward, either directly to the police, or via Crimestoppers. If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or information about this incident, please DM our social media desk on Twitter @MerseyPolice or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting Log 760 of 30 April.

"Alternatively contact Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...