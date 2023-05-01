Police are searching for a gunman who walked into a south Manchester business and fired two shots.

The incident happened just before 11pm on Sunday, 30 April, (Sunday) on the Burnage stretch of Kingsway. Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Detectives have issued an appeal for information on the shooter, who sped off on a bicycle. Greater Manchester Police say they are pursuing 'a number of lines of inquiry'.

A man, described as tall and slim, entered the building just before 11pm and discharged a firearm twice. A scene remains in place.

Superintendent Paul Walker of Greater Manchester Police said: "Firstly, I want to reassure the local community that we believe this incident to be a targeted attack and there is no risk to the wider public.

"Thankfully no injuries were reported and we are following up a number of lines of inquiry to trace and arrest the person responsible.

"We have increased the number of patrol officers around the local area and if you have any concerns I would urge you to speak to them as they are on hand to help and reassure you.

"We are now appealing to members of the public who might have witnessed something or might have information that could aid our investigation to please come forwards and share it with us."