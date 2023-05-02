Sam Allardyce, the former boss of Bolton and Everton football clubs, could be on the verge of taking over as manager of relegation-threatened Premier League side Leeds United, according to reports.

Allardyce, 68, has not been in charge of a club since a six-month spell at West Bromwich Albion, which ended in them being relegated in 2021.

His main task, if he does take over the reigns at Elland Road, will be to keep the Yorkshire side in the Premier League. Leeds are only one place above the relegation zone, on goal difference.

Allardyce, who also managed England for one match in 2016, could end up being Leeds' third permanent manager of the season after Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia both left their roles.

Leeds have lost four in a winless run of five matches. They have announced the departure of Director of Football Victor Orta by mutual consent, with Garcia expected to follow soon.

Allardyce looks set to be the man charged with overseeing the club's closing four matches.

Leeds travel to leaders Manchester City on Saturday 6 May, before hosting third-placed Newcastle. A trip to West Ham and an Elland Road encounter with European hopefuls Tottenham will round off their season.

Allardyce has also had spells as manager of Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers.