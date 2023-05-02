Play Brightcove video

Video report by Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes

Riders of the Isle of Man TT have travelled to the island ahead of the world-famous road race starting at the end of May.

The annual races sees riders average speeds of 130mph around a 37.7-mile course around the Isle of Man.

In a new addition to this year, two additional race days have been added to the racing schedule.

Fan favourites including John McGuinness, Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison attended the official launch show in Ramsey, to kickstart the countdown to the races.

Thousands of racing fans travel to the Isle of Man for the annual races. Credit: Isle of Man TT

Peter Hickman returns to the the island after a highly successful year at the TT in 2022.

Hickman took home four TT trophies during race week, ending with the Senior TT trophy.

He said: "To win four in a week was pretty epic to be honest. Overall I had a very very successful 2022.

"But as a racer we always want a little bit more so a successful TT would be a big smile on my face on the boat home and a few big trophies next to me".

For 2023, Hickman continues riding for FHO Racing.

Peter Hickman won 4 TT trophies in a week at last year's TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT

23-time TT winner John McGuinness will also be returning to the Mountain Course, once again riding for Honda Racing.

Last year saw McGuinness celebrate his 100th start at the Isle of Man TT, mark his 50th birthday and receive an MBE.

However, this year he said he will be competing "a little bit under the radar" saying "it will just be me in my Honda colours, pop my helmet on, and see where we end up."

He continued: "I'd love to win again, I'd love to stand on the podium again, is that really possible? With a bit of luck anything is possible, but I just want to carry on doing it as long as I can do it and while I've got an opportunity, I'm going to take it with both hands."

John McGuinness is returning to the Isle of Man TT with Honda Racing. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Partnering with McGuinness this year is 24-year-old Manxman, Nathan Harrison.

Harrison is preparing to compete in his second TT, after transitioning from his family-run team to the Honda team.

Speaking of that transition he said: "It's a bit of a surreal experience to be fair. To be joining up with John is a proper dream come true. The whole plan is to progress, see where we end up and hopefully we can move in the right direction.

Harrison took an impressive 10th place in his first attempt at the Senior TT in 2022.

He says he has since completed over 1,000 miles of riding in recent training, and is ready to make his return to the mountain.

Nathan Harrison is preparing to take on his second TT, partnered with John McGuinness. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

This year will also notably mark the 100th anniversary of sidecars at the TT.

With a total of 12 wins to their name, brothers Ben and Tom Birchall will lead off at number one as favourites looking to increase their tally.

The pair remain unbeaten at the TT since 2016, and say they 'can't wait to return'.

Ben and Tom Birchall winning the first sidecar race at the 2022 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT is due to begin on Monday 29 May and run to Saturday 10 June 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...