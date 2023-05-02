A new draft law to ensure stronger protections against terrorism in public places has been hailed as an “important step forward” after years of campaigning by the mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim.

The new rules, which Martyn Hett’s mother Figen Murray has long campaigned for, will cover all of the UK and require venues and local authorities to have preventative plans against terror attacks.

Figen praised the work of the Home Office in bringing forward the draft Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, as she expressed hope it will meet her expectations after years of work.

Figen Murray has dedicated her life to working in counter terrorism since 2017. Credit: UNTV

Figen said: “It has come a long way. It started very basic and it has developed into the two-tier legislation that is being proposed.”

“It is what we have been waiting for for a long, long time.”

Figen said she has not yet had a chance to read the full details but said: “I am sure there will be areas that could be improved but I am the kind of person who thinks four years ago we were at the very start of this and look what we have achieved so far.”

If there is anything that could be strengthened, she said “we will try and see what we can do to change things”.

She added: “At the moment, I am glad we have reached this point.”

Security minister Tom Tugendhat said: “The threat from terrorism is enduring. In recent years, we have seen terrorists target the public at a broad range of locations, causing deaths and casualties amongst innocent people going about their everyday lives.

“This is a significant step forward for Martyn’s Law and our ability to further protect the public. I welcome the committee’s scrutiny to ensure that this legislation is proportionate while enhancing our national security.”

