The former medical director of the Isle of Man has been awarded £3.19m in compensation, following an employment tribunal with the government.

Dr Rosalind Ranson was unfairly dismissed after questioning the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Compensation details have been published two months after the hearing closed.

The total amount includes £1.46m for future loss of earnings and almost £750,000 for future pension loss.

The panel also ruled that the Department of Health and Social Care must also pay 70% of Dr Ranson's legal costs during the liability proceedings.

Following various evidence sessions, the panel were told the case had a detrimental effect on Dr Ranson's mental health.

A 200-page report into the events said when the Island's new healthcare service 'Manx Care' was created in April 2021, Dr Ranson fully expected to transfer to it as Medical Director.

Instead, she was moved sideways into, what the judgment called, 'an empty shell role' still within the DHSC.

The payout is the largest amount ever given in a whistleblowing case in the Isle of Man.

Any appeals will need to be made by a hearing on 6 June.

A statement from an Isle of Man Government spokesperson says: " The Department of Health and Social Care has received the detailed decision of the Employment and Equality Tribunal. Once the case is closed, the Minister intends to make a statement to Tynwald."

