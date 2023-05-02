Play Brightcove video

Cathy Doyle spoke to Granada Reports presenter Gamal Fahnbulleh

Cathy Doyle, from Liverpool, first tried heroin when she was 15 to escape her traumatic childhood.

In her later teenage years, she was prescribed methadone which is a drug used to help people get off of heroin.

After decades and during the COVID lockdown, Cathy weened herself off methadone and was completely drug free.

Cathy said: "The first time I tried heroin it, I was told it was cannabis. I was already going through a difficult stage with a lot of trauma in my childhood.

This photo from when Cathy was 28 was a moment when she felt at her lowest. Credit: Family photo

"So I tried it and it turned out to be heroin. The feeling it gave me and numbing me, it was an escape.

"It spiralled then, I ended up going out shoplifting, robbing my family. They know that was a different person now."

At her worst, Cathy was spending £600 to £700 on her habit. She said, "I was out on the red light district, it consumed me.

Cathy Doyle spoke to Gamal Fahnbulleh about her recovery journey. Credit: ITV Granada

"Life was very threatening and very hard. I was praying to not be here."

Cathy has been helped by With You in Liverpool, a charity she calls a beacon of hope in a world that can't see the true levels of addiction around it.

The organisation has received extra government funding to reduce the everyday harm of drug use to people and communities.

Cathy now goes out on the streets to help current addicts with the charity 'With You'. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The charity runs a services called Project ADDER. The aim of it is to ensure that people are offered a health-based approach to tackling their drug use, diverting them away from the criminal justice system.

The number of people actively receiving treatment at With You's services increased by 10.5% in just one year.

Speaking on her path out of drug addiction, Cathy said: "I will always be in recovery. There's so many addictions in life. There's alcohol, there's tablets, there's so many of them.

"I know I've got the right support around me now."

She described her lowest moments being in her late 20s, but that she remains proud of her resilience.

Cathy says she would tell her younger self: "I would say I'm proud of you, keep going and never give up.

"I'm proud of who she became. No matter what life threw at her, she never gave in. I'm so grateful that I'm still alive."

When asked what advice she would give to current addicts, she said: "Never lose hope, never give on yourself.

"Just be true to yourself, you can achieve anything you want. Just reach out.

"I'm not special, I'm just human. It doesn't make me some strong superwoman. I've got the tools now to be able to pass onto other people and that's what I intend to do."

Help and support

Addiction

With You provide online advice about dealing with drug addiction and can help you find support services in your area

Oasis Recovery is a free 24/7 confidential live chat service for help and support with addiction is available on the or you can call 0808 274 8029.

MENTAL HEALTH