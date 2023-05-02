Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he expects to be punished for his remark that referee Paul Tierney ''had history'' with the Anfield club.

But Klopp insists he did not mean to question the integrity of the match official, who was in charge for Liverpool's dramatic 4-3 win at Anfield over Tottenham.

The Reds' manager said what Tierney said to him during a touchline confrontation was "not OK".

But the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) rejected his suggestions that Tierney's actions were "improper" and insisted a review of the recording proves Tierney behaved in a "professional manner".

"With all the things which have been made, I probably have to expect the punishment," said Klopp.

"I think the refs think I questioned the integrity (of their colleague), which when I am calm and sitting here I don't do, but in that moment I just describe my feelings.

"I am very sure he is not doing it intentionally but we have a history and I cannot deny that.

"Of course they didn't happen intentionally but they are still there and it's a feeling and nothing else.

"I know the refs were really angry about what I said and now go for it. I heard I was lying.

"I did a lot of things that day but I didn't lie. I shouldn't have said a couple of things but lying was not one of them."

Klopp celebrates Liverpool's win over Spurs Credit: PA Images

Klopp seems likely to receive an extended touchline ban on the back of actions at the weekend.

He already served a one-game suspension in November after the Football Association successfully appealed against an independent regulatory commission decision to only fine him £30,000 after he confronted assistant referee Gary Beswick and was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor.

He accepts he has brought this situation on himself and said he regretted allowing his emotions to get the better of him.

"We won a football game 4-3 in a very spectacular manner and the only headlines are the ones I created and I really regret that," he said.

"It is absolutely not necessary and not how it should be.

"The whole situation shouldn't have happened at all. It was out of emotion, it was out of anger in that moment. That's why I celebrated the way I celebrated.

Trouble on the touchline as Tierney and Klopp clash Credit: PA Images

"Paul Tierney came over to me and I didn't expect at all a red card. I know I had a red card not too long ago but I didn't expect for a second a red card because I didn't feel it was right.

"I expected a yellow card in that moment and he (Tierney) said to me 'For me it's a red card but because of him' - that's what I understood because it was loud in the stadium - 'but because of him it's yellow'. Showed me a yellow and smiled to my face. That's it.

"The final whistle we go inside and I try to calm down and it didn't work out properly and I said what I said.

"I said 'What he said to me was not OK' and I thought it was not OK because it was not a red card in my view.

"I understand I opened the box. It was not intentional but I opened it."

