A man has been arrested after another man was run over and attacked with weapons in Wirral.

Officers were called to Woodward Road in Rock Ferry at around 3pm on Monday 1 May, after reports of a serious assault.

A man had been run over by a BMW car and then assaulted by three men, who escaped in the car. Police say the victim sustained 'superficial injuries' and didn't require hospital treatment.

Inspector Danny Murphy of Meresyside Police said: "We were called to reports of a local man being run over by a dark coloured BMW and then assaulted by three men who had got out of the car. Following the assault they escaped in the BMW.

"Incredibly, the victim sustained superficial injuries and did not require hospital treatment."A short while after the incident video of the attack was circulated on social media. Following a search of the area officers located a blue BMW, with a cracked windscreen, which is believed to have been involved in the attack, on Raffles Road and arrested a 31-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of assault and affray."The 32-year-old man was detained for questioning and the car has been seized and will be forensically examined.

