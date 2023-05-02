Merseyside Police have revealed a man who was shot in Speke is a suspected burglar.

Just after 11:20 pm on Thursday 27 April police received a report a man had taken himself to hospital with an injury to his ankle after a reported shooting at an address on Arden Drive in Speke.

Police attended the property and found evidence to confirm that a shooting had taken place.

There were no further reports of injuries and an investigation is ongoing to find the people responsible for the shooting.

Following enquiries, it was established that the injured man, Anthony Edgerton, 43, of no fixed abode, was wanted in connection with a suspected burglary committed in 2021.

After him being released from hospital he was charged with burglary.

He has been remanded on conditional bail to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday 30 May.

Anthony Edgerton will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday 30 May. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Detective Sergeant Astbury said: "The investigation into this shooting is still in the early stages and we are continuing to carry out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries to establish what has happened.

"I want to reassure residents living in the area that the use of firearms will not be tolerated on the streets of Merseyside and we are committed to finding the people who are responsible and bringing them to justice to make our region a safer place to live.

"We are committed to taking weapons off our streets and, rest assured, if you tell us about any suspected possession or offences we will take action.

"We pro-actively investigate serious organised crime in Merseyside, including the use of guns and the supply and distribution of drugs.

"Please check your CCTV, dashcam devices or doorbell footage and if you see anything or anyone suspicious from this night, please let us know. Any information you provide, however, insignificant it may seem, could be vital to our investigation."

