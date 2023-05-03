Appeal judges are set to begin considering the case of a man who spent 17 years in jail after being convicted of rape nearly 20 years ago.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) said earlier this year that it had referred Andrew Malkinson’s case to the Court of Appeal after DNA testing revealed a “potential alternative suspect”.

Lord Justice Holroyde, Mrs Justice McGowan and Mr Justice Holgate are listed to oversee a directions hearing at the Court of Appeal in London on Wednesday.

The CCRC said in a statement released in January that the woman was attacked in Greater Manchester while walking home alone in the early hours of July 19 2003.

Jurors convicted Malkinson by a majority verdict in February 2004 after a trial at Manchester Crown Court, and he was given a life sentence.

The CCRC said Malkinson was released on licence in December 2020 after spending 17 years in jail.