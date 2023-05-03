The coronation of King Charles III has prompted questioning of a whether the Commonwealth will continue under his reign.

The King has accepted the symbolic position as the Head of the Commonwealth, which is made up of 56 nations, most of which were once under British rule.

There are 14 Commonwealth countries in addition to the UK where the Queen remains their Sovereign - including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Grenada.

But since the Queen's death in September 2022, questions have resurfaced on the future of the Commonwealth as more nations look to cut ties with the monarchy.

Barbados dropped the late Queen Elizabeth II as Head of State in 2021 and Antigua, Barbuda and Jamaica have announced their intentions to become a republic within three years.

Patrick Graham is a community activist and writer who believes the Commonwealth serves no purpose to its member nations.

Their Jamaican parents were part of the Windrush Generation, answering Britain's call in the early 1960s and settling in Liverpool.

"I don't see how any of the countries have actually benefited from the Commonwealth", Patrick explains.

"My understanding of the Commonwealth is that it was just a rebranding of Empire.

"If someone was to ask me what the Commonwealth is, I would say all the countries who are members have one thing in common: a wealth of resources - and Britain exploits those resources."

What was the British Empire?

It began in the late 1500s under Queen Elizabeth II and by the early 1910s had grown to rule over 400 million people, making it the largest empire in history.

Britain created the Empire to economically benefit from those countries, gain more power and spread Christianity and British ways of life.

The people colonised lost their ability to govern themselves and were, in many cases, violently oppressed.

The origins of the Commonwealth come from British Empire. Many of the member states were once territories which had historically come under British rule.

Erroll met the then Prince Charles in 2007, 30 years after he received one of the first Princes Trust grants.

Errol says: "For me, I don't see how Jamaicans benefit from the Commonwealth. I see how Britain benefits because our parents came to work.

"But Jamaica has lost all of their skill and their talent. There's no common wealth, only the wealthy of Britain".

Despite his feelings towards the Commonwealth, Erroll says he is grateful for the King.

As a young man, he was one of the first ever recipients of a Princes Trust grant.

Awarded £500 in 1977, Errol and his friends bought a sound system for their community, an important part of Jamaican culture and history.

"If it wasn't for Prince Charles to give us that start, maybe we would've done other things to get that start", Errol said.

30 years later, he met the King who had brought a special watch to show Errol. It was a gift from Haile Selassie - the late Ethiopian Emperor and head of the Rastafarian movement.

King issues ‘rallying call’ to nations in first Commonwealth Day address in March. Credit: PA Images

At a service on Commonwealth Day in March, the King issued a rallying call to the member nations, urging them to “strive together” to achieve a “global common good”.

He said: “The myriad connections between our nations have sustained and enriched us for more than seven decades.

"Our commitment to peace, progress and opportunity will sustain us for many more.

“Let ours be a Commonwealth that not only stands together, but strives together, in restless and practical pursuit of the global common good.”

Garth Dallas, treasurer and general secretary of the Liverpool Commonwealth Association, believes the Commonwealth is a "force for good".

He said: "You've got to be around the table to influence decision making and that's what we're doing.

"We know there have been problems in the past, but we also know that there is a new dawn and the Commonwealth can be used for a force for good."

